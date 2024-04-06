Multiple aftershocks reported following 4.8 magnitude earthquake in northeastern US

Multiple aftershocks were reported Friday after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled the northeastern US, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

At least six aftershocks occurred in the hours following the quake whose epicenter was Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

The latest aftershock of magnitude 4.0 hit just southwest of Gladstone, New Jersey, according to the USGS.

Tremors were felt from Washington, DC to New York and to Maine as well as Philadelphia and throughout the five boroughs of New York City.

"A 4.0 magnitude aftershock from this morning's earthquake in New Jersey just occurred," New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X.

She said authorities are continuing to review critical infrastructure and "there are no reports of significant damage at this time".

Hochul said New Yorkers experienced one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast in the last century.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said there are limited reports of damage and little to no injuries in his state, according to CNN.











