U.S. defense chief to host Israeli counterpart next week: Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant next week, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

In a statement, Pentagon Spokesman Pat Ryder said Austin spoke with Gallant earlier in the day regarding the negotiations for the release of hostages and a temporary cease-fire in Gaza.

"Secretary Austin raised the need to consider alternatives to a major ground operation in Rafah, while reiterating the shared goal of defeating Hamas," said Ryder.

The two defense chiefs also discussed the need to do more to protect civilians and urgently increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave through land crossings.

"Secretary Austin appreciated Minister Gallant's firm and full commitment to protect US servicemembers in the eastern Mediterranean who will enable the maritime humanitarian aid corridor," said Ryder.

"Secretary Austin looks forward to hosting Minister Gallant at the Pentagon next week for a bilateral meeting to continue these conversations," he added.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to send a team to the U.S. to discuss Israel's plan to invade Rafah "without a major ground invasion."