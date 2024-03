Fire at prison in Dominican Republic claims 11 lives

At least 11 inmates lost their lives when a fire broke out at a prison in the Dominican Republic, a report said Wednesday.

It remains unclear what caused the fire at La Victoria National Penitentiary, located near the capital Santo Domingo.

Some inmates affected by the smoke were taken to a nearby hospital.

The Attorney General's Office said an investigation has been launched.

Following the fire, 300 inmates were transferred to another prison.