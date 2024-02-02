Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley: Texas can secede from U.S.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley clarifies that her recent viral comments regarding Texas secession were primarily aimed at addressing President Biden and the "illegal immigration crisis," rather than speculating on Texans actively pursuing departure from the union.



The day before, Haley seemed to fumble over a question regarding Texas's potential right to secede from the U.S., asserting that it is ultimately "their decision to make."



"If Texas decides they want to do that, they can do that. If that whole state says we don't want to be part of America anymore. I mean, that's their decision to make. I don't think government needs to tell people how to live, how to do anything. I mean, I think that we need to let freedom live," she added.



"I think, you know, states are going to make decisions, but let's talk about what's reality. Texas isn't going to… secede. I mean, that's not something that they're going to do," Haley said.



When asked about her comments on secession afterwards, Haley said: ''They're not going to do it. That's not even the issue. What should be the issue with Texas is look, they are dealing with a terrible illegal immigration crisis. The federal government, Joe Biden, is not being there for them. We should let them do whatever they need to, to keep Texans safe and to keep Texas protected. That's the goal. That's what we want to do."



Texas is presently entangled in a standoff with the Biden administration over the razor wire fence along Eagle Pass, where there has been a surge in migrant crossings in recent months.



In a recent 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that, temporarily, the federal government can dismantle the fence while the case progresses through lower courts, allowing Texas to continue its construction.



Following this controversial decision, speculations abound regarding the potential escalation of tensions between the Lone Star State and the federal government.















