U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korean waters

A U.S. Air Force's F-16 fighter takes off during an annual joint air exercise "Max Thunder" between South Korea and the U.S. at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, South Korea on April 20, 2017. (AP File Photo)

A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed in waters off South Korea's west coast, local media reported on Wednesday.

The pilot was rescued after ejecting from the aircraft and he is in stable condition, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

"The jet assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing in Kunsan Air Base, about 180 kilometers (112 miles) south of Seoul, experienced an 'in-flight emergency' over the Yellow Sea and crashed at approximately 8:41 a.m.," the agency said citing the U.S. Air Force.

This was the third F-16 crash in South Korea in a year as last month an F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Yellow Sea during routine training while earlier in May last year another F-16 fighter jet had crashed near Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, according to the agency.





















