US WELCOMES TÜRKIYES APPROVAL OF SWEDENS NATO MEMBERSHIP BID

The US on Tuesday welcomed Türkiye's approval of Sweden's entrance into the NATO alliance, saying the matter has been an "important priority" for President Joe Biden.

"We welcome the Turkish parliament's vote approving Sweden's application to join @NATO," Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, said on X.

"This has been an important priority for @POTUS. Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner whose membership in NATO will make the U.S. and the Alliance safer and stronger," he added.

The Turkish parliament hours earlier overwhelmingly ratified Sweden's membership in a 287 to 55 vote. Hungary is now the only NATO member state that has not signed off on Sweden's entry into the alliance.

Finland and Sweden-both Nordic countries close to or bordering Russia-applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Finland became NATO's 31st ally in April 2023 following approval from all of the alliance's legislatures.

BIDEN CONTINUES TO SUPPORT SALE OF F-16S TO ANKARA, OFFICIALS WORKING WITH CONGRESS



Following the Turkish parliament's approval, a National Security Council spokesperson told Anadolu that Biden continues to support the sale of F-16s and their modernization kits to Ankara, saying it "would help facilitate NATO interoperability and is in the US national interest."

"President Biden has long been clear that he supports selling F-16s to Türkiye to modernize their air fleet," the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity. "Congress has an important role in approving arms sales, and we are working with Congress on this."

Türkiye submitted a letter of request in October 2021 to purchase 40 F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and 79 modernization kits from the US.

The Biden administration informally notified Congress of the sale last January and a tiered review process was initiated to start negotiations with Congress.

Key lawmakers in Congress have tied the F-16 sale to Türkiye's approval of Sweden's NATO accession bid.

Sen. Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was "pleased" with the Turkish parliament's approval.

"I look forward to the accession protocols being filed by @RTErdoğan," Risch said on X, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Now, I call on the last remaining country, #Hungary, to quickly ratify Sweden's accession," he added.