Donald Trump wins New Hampshire primary

Republican presidential hopeful and former US President Donald Trump gestures during an Election Night Party in Nashua, New Hampshire, on January 23, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Former US President Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday, defeating former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

According to the Associated Press, shortly after the last polls closed, with just over half the votes counted, Trump had about 54% to 45% for Haley.

Trump was projected to win at least 12 delegates and Haley at least nine.

Despite the results, Haley vowed to keep campaigning before her home state of South Carolina hosts its first GOP primary on Feb. 24.

"This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina," she told the crowd.

She also congratulated Trump on his victory but insisted that it did not amount to his "coronation" as the Republican nominee when 48 states have not voted.

"New Hampshire is first in the nation-it is not last in the nation," she said.

At his own party in Nashua, Trump said: "She didn't win. She lost," and without naming her, he said she had a "very bad night."

With today's win and last week's decisive victory in the Iowa caucus, Trump has topped the first two contests of the 2024 election cycle, according to reports.