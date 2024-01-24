Alaska Airlines finds 'many loose bolts' on Boeing Max 9 planes

Alaska Airlines found many loose bolts as part of an in-house inspection of its Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet of planes, CEO Ben Minicucci said Tuesday.

"I'm more than frustrated and disappointed, I am angry. This happened to Alaska Airlines. It happened to our guests and happened to our people," said Minicucci, speaking with US media outlet NBC.

"My demand on Boeing is what are they going to do to improve their quality programs in-house," he added.

Previously, Alaska Airlines canceled some flights involving Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes after a cabin panel blew off an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month, forcing an emergency landing.

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all Boeing Max 9 planes grounded and launched a safety investigation.