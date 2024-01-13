US Defense Secretary Austin in good condition in hospital: Pentagon

 Contact Us
Reuters AMERICAS
Published January 13,2024
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remains hospitalized and is in good condition, the Pentagon said on Saturday, adding that it did not yet have a specific date for his release.

"He's in contact with his senior staff and has full access to required secure communications capabilities and continues to monitor DOD's day-to-day operations worldwide," Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Austin, 70, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Dec. 22 to treat prostate cancer. He returned to the hospital on Jan. 1 due to complications including a urinary tract infection and has remained there ever since.