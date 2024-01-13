US Defense Secretary Austin in good condition in hospital: Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remains hospitalized and is in good condition, the Pentagon said on Saturday, adding that it did not yet have a specific date for his release.

"He's in contact with his senior staff and has full access to required secure communications capabilities and continues to monitor DOD's day-to-day operations worldwide," Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Austin, 70, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Dec. 22 to treat prostate cancer. He returned to the hospital on Jan. 1 due to complications including a urinary tract infection and has remained there ever since.









