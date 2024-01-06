4 killed in small plane crash in Mexico

Four victims were killed when a light aircraft crashed in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, aviation authorities confirmed Friday.

The small plane, which took off from the Brownsville Airport in the US state of Texas, crashed into an empty land near the Guadalupe Airport, the Undersecretariat of Civil Protection said in a statement.

The victims, including two siblings, died in the accident. The former mayor of the Matamoros was among the dead.

The Prosecutor's Office in Coahuila and the Federal Civil Aviation launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.







