Top official vows justice for slain American imam shot outside New Jersey mosque

Police take security measures after Imam Hassan Sharif was shot early Wednesday morning outside of a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, United States on January 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

Authorities will bring to justice the culprit who fatally shot an American imam outside of his northern New Jersey mosque, the state's attorney general said Wednesday.

"While we will bring these perpetrators to justice, and we will do so, there is nothing that we can do to bring Imam Sharif back to his loved ones and to his community," Attorney General Matt Platkin said during a news conference. "That wound tragically will never fully heal."

Imam Hassan Sharif was shot multiple times in his car outside of the Masjid Muhammed-Newark mosque early Wednesday. Police said they were alerted to the shooting at roughly 6:16 a.m. local time, and said Sharif was transported to the nearby University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

He later died of injuries he sustained during the shooting.

Authorities said they have not yet determined a motive, but multiple law enforcement officials said evidence collected does not indicate Sharif was the victim of an anti-Muslim bias crime, or domestic terrorism.

"We do not yet know the motivation for this crime, and while we are not yet at liberty to discuss the progress of our ongoing investigative efforts, the evidence collected thus far does not indicate that this was an act motivated by bias or an act of domestic terrorism," said Platkin.

"While we would ordinarily not go public with this type of information so early in our process, we know, and I know, that in light of global events, and with a rise in bias directed at many communities we're experiencing across our state, but particularly the Muslim community, there are many in New Jersey right now who are feeling a heightened sense of fear or anxiety at the news of this slaying," he added.

Platkin and Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stevens stressed that the investigation remains in its early stages. Law enforcement is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information regarding the shooting.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said Sharif had been serving at Masjid Muhammed-Newark for five years and was "very much involved in the Newark interfaith alliance."

"He supported the city in all of its efforts in helping to keep our city safe. It is with deep loss that the city will mourn his absence. Let's keep his family in our prayers," he added.