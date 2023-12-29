U.S. shoots down drone, anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Houthis

The U.S. said Thursday that it shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the southern Red Sea that were fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

It marked the 22nd attempted attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Oct. 19, it added.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have significantly stepped up their involvement in the current conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea. The group has warned that it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.