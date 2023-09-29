U.S. president tells climate activist to ‘shush up’ after being interrupted

The U.S. president told a climate activist who interrupted his speech to "shush up."

According to the New York Post, Joe Biden was delivering remarks at an event to honor late Senator John McCain in Tempe, a city in Arizona.

"Why have you yet to declare a climate emergency? Arizonians have died," shouted a man from the crowd, interrupting Biden's speech on Thursday.

"Why don't you wait — hang on a sec, hang on a second, I'd be happy to meet with you after I speak, OK?" said Biden.

"I tell you what, if you shush up, I'll meet with you immediately after this, OK?" he added.

The activist was removed from the audience and the president continued his speech.