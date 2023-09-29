Tyson Fury to face Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury will meet Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al Sheikh heaped raises on both boxers, saying "This is the fight that everyone has wanted to see for some time and now it is finally happening-the world's two heavyweight champions going into the ring against one another."

"It is the biggest fight in boxing, the world will be watching, and we are so proud to be the hosts for this spectacle as part of the fourth edition of our Riyadh Season celebrations," he added on queensberry.co.uk.

The clash will take place at the Kingdom Arena as part of this Riyadh Season and will be promoted by Queensberry, Top Rank, K2, and Usyk17.

The organizers added that the official date for the fight would be announced in due course.

Fury, 35, who is under the nickname 'The Gypsy King' is undefeated in 34 bouts since he turned professional in 2008 while Usyk, 36, claimed all 21 of his matches.

Meanwhile, the Riyadh Season will commence on Oct. 28 with an opening ceremony and a historic boxing clash between Fury and Francis Ngannou.