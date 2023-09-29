Bahrain says 4th army officer dies from Yemen rebel drone attack

A Bahraini military officer died on Friday, taking the death toll from a drone attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels to four, the Gulf country said.

In a statement, the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) said the officer succumbed to the serious wounds he sustained in Monday's drone attack.

A Bahraini officer and soldier were killed on Monday in a drone attack by Houthi rebels as they were patrolling Saudi Arabia's southern border with Yemen as part of a Saudi-led military coalition.

On Wednesday, a soldier died from wounds he sustained in the attack.

Bahrain has demanded the rebel group to hand over those responsible for the attack, which came amid Saudi efforts to reach a deal to end the 9-year conflict in Yemen.

Last week, a Houthi delegation concluded a visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, after 5-day talks with Saudi officials, following an official invitation sent by the kingdom to pursue peace efforts in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when the Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, prompting Arab states to intervene.






















