EU leaders convene in Malta to address migration, key European issues

The leaders of nine Mediterranean and southern European countries are gathering in Malta on Friday for a summit aimed at finding a common approach to the pressing issue of migration.

The MED9 summit, hosted in the picturesque setting of Castille, is set to be dominated by discussions on how to effectively address the escalating crisis of people crossing the Mediterranean to reach Europe's shores.

The leaders of southern EU states are seeking to forge a unified position on this divisive issue, which has become increasingly urgent as thousands continue to arrive on Europe's doorstep.

Notably, this marks the first visit to Malta for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has vocally expressed her commitment to prevent Italy from becoming "Europe's refugee camp."

Her stance comes in the wake of a surge in arrivals, with over 11,000 people landing on the island of Lampedusa in a matter of days.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING, ORGANIZED CRIME



The summit's agenda extends beyond migration concerns to encompass broader issues affecting the EU.

High on the list are discussions surrounding human trafficking and organized crime on a pan-European scale.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will participate in the initial sessions to address these critical challenges.

"In Malta for the #MED9 Summit. The Mediterranean holds vast opportunities, especially for the green transition," von der Leyen said on her X account.

"It is also home to shared challenges. So we need to join forces with our Southern neighbors. Deeper cooperation across both shores of the sea will benefit us all," she added.

Joining Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron in these discussions are Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Together, they aim to establish a collective approach to these pressing issues.

NEW PACT ON MIGRATION AND ASYLUM



Another pivotal topic on the summit's agenda is the EU's proposed New Pact on Migration and Asylum.

This comprehensive set of updated rules and policies aims to establish a cohesive approach to migration within Europe and is expected to be a focal point of discussion during the initial sessions, where Von der Leyen and Michel will provide their insights.

Malta has recently forged agreements with Tunisia and Libya to address migration issues, including the establishment of the Malta-Libya Coordination Centre.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has suggested that this model could be expanded to operate at the EU level, further underscoring the need for a unified approach.

BORDER CONTROLS ON RISE



Meanwhile, Germany announced on Wednesday that it will introduce temporary checks on the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic in a bid to curb the entry of irregular migrants.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters that she has ordered, with immediate effect, additional police measures on the country's borders with Poland and the Czech Republic.

The German government has come under mounting pressure recently to tackle migration as the number of irregular migrants entering the country surged in the past couple of months.

Around 205,000 migrants applied for asylum in Germany between January and August this year, marking an increase of 77% compared with the same period last year.

Italy is working hard to get European support to handle the flow of seaborne migrants reaching the southern country, especially from Tunisia.

Thousands of them arrived directly on the tiny Mediterranean island of Lampedusa swarming its reception and care centers and triggering protests by residents.

If the current trend continues at the pace seen so far this year, arrivals in Italy could overtake the 160,000 record seen in 2016.