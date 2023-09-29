New York City gun arrest reveals disturbing details about pedophile Satanic cult

Two years ago, the arrest of a man from Queens on gun charges has led federal authorities to make a shocking discovery. According to a report released on Thursday, investigators stumbled upon a disturbing cult, known as "764," which engages in Satanic rituals and preys on minors over the internet.



The investigation into this sinister group began with Angel Almeida, a 23-year-old who was apprehended in November 2021 and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, as detailed in court documents and a report from The Guardian. In February, Brooklyn federal prosecutors escalated the charges against Almeida, including those related to child exploitation and the enticement of minors.



Prior to Almeida's arrest, the FBI had been tracking anonymous tips that allegedly connected him to social media accounts containing abhorrent posts about child sexual abuse. One particularly disturbing Instagram profile, "@necropedocell," even featured a photograph of what appeared to be a bound and gagged child.



Another of Almeida's purported Instagram profiles displayed him posing with ammunition strapped to his chest in front of a black flag bearing the logo of the Order of Nine Angels (O9A). Prosecutors have described the O9A as "a worldwide Satanist group that incorporates elements of neo-Nazism and white supremacy.''



During the search of Almeida's residence, authorities reportedly uncovered a disturbing array of evidence. They found hundreds of files containing child sex abuse material on four different devices, along with books related to the Order of Nine Angels (O9A) and Satanism, as indicated in court documents.



Among the disturbing findings, they came across a chilling "blood covenant" and an O9A drawing depicting a hooded figure surrounded by the group's symbols, seemingly smeared with blood, according to the legal filings.



On September 12, the FBI issued a public notice regarding the group known as "764," describing it as a "violent online group" that deliberately targets minors through publicly available messaging platforms, coercing them into recording or livestreaming acts of self-harm and producing child sexual abuse material.



Sources have suggested that this cult is believed to be an offshoot of the Order of Nine Angels (O9A), and law enforcement stumbled upon its existence during their investigation into Almeida's case.



Apart from the possession of child pornography, Almeida faces allegations of attempting to entice two underage girls into engaging in sexual activities. According to the indictment filed in February, one of these girls was reportedly targeted by Almeida with the intention of producing and sharing child sexual abuse material.



FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll expressed the gravity of the situation in a statement made at the time, stating, "As alleged, Almeida posed multiple threats to our community, not only as a felon in possession of a firearm but also by targeting children as victims of sexual abuse."



During a recent appearance in Brooklyn federal court, Almeida, who had previously served 18 months in prison in Florida for burglary charges, displayed a dismissive attitude toward the serious allegations against him.



When Judge Rachel P. Kovner outlined the content of the attempted child exploitation charges, Almeida responded with a rant, saying, "What the heck do you even call a minor? You tell me what's a minor."



Earlier in the proceedings, Almeida stated that he had been diagnosed with "schizophrenic bipolar disorder" in 2018 but had never received medication for the condition.



Following an extensive evaluation process, Almeida was deemed competent to stand trial earlier this month. The trial has been scheduled to commence on December 4.



If he is ultimately convicted, Almeida could potentially be subject to a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.



















