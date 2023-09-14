Venezuela to send 1st astronaut to moon

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced plans to send Venezuela's first astronaut to the moon Thursday as part of agreements with China.

The announcement came during a news conference in Beijing that Venezuela would participate in China's lunar mission.

Maduro said he held discussions with his delegation and as part of cooperation agreements between the two countries and a Venezuelan national is planned to be sent to the moon in the near future.

"Venezuelan youth will soon receive astronaut training in Chinese schools," said Madura.

But the Chinese has not confirmed the developments.

Following discussions between Maduro and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, it was reported that the level of relations between the two nations had been elevated to a "strategic partnership under all circumstances."

Discussions also resulted in an agreement to increase cooperation in trade, finance, space research as well as oil and mining.

Venezuela became the first Latin American country invited to join the International Lunar Research Station, which aims to establish a permanent base on the moon, led by China and Russia.