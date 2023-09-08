US appeals court allows Texas to keep controversial river buoys at US-Mexico border

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the state of Texas is allowed to keep its controversial river buoys in place for now at the US-Mexico border.

A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a previous ruling handed down by a federal judge 24 hours earlier, but provided no explanation for granting the state's request, according to the Dallas Morning News.

On Wednesday, US District Court Judge David Ezra issued a preliminary injunction for the state to remove the river barriers in the Rio Grande by Sept. 15 and also barred the installation of similar structures without federal approval. But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, immediately appealed the order and got his request granted one day later.

In July, Abbott ordered state agencies to deploy the floating barriers in the Rio Grande to protect the state from what the governor called an illegal migrant "invasion."

The appeals court has not yet scheduled a hearing date for the case.

Last month, two people were found dead near the floating barrier.



