Gaetz vows Biden impeachment vote, threatens McCarthy removal

During an interview with radio host Todd Starnes, Rep. Matt Gaetz expressed his frustration with the sluggish pace of GOP-led impeachment efforts targeting U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration.



Gaetz also voiced his disappointment over lawmakers' reluctance to utilize a set of rules and procedures, collectively referred to as a "toolkit," that had been negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as part of an agreement to secure McCarthy's speakership in January.



As part of that agreement, McCarthy had agreed to reduce the threshold for a motion to remove him as Speaker of the House from five members to just one.



Gaetz issued a threat, stating that he would invoke this motion if McCarthy did not display greater willingness to pursue articles of impeachment when the House reconvenes next week. Gaetz emphasized the need for the Republican Party to take the initiative upon returning to Washington.



McCarthy has hinted at the possibility of initiating an impeachment inquiry against President Biden once the House reconvenes, provided that the administration fails to provide adequate documents related to allegations of overseas business dealings by the president's family and claims of bribery during his tenure as vice president.



Last week, McCarthy disclosed that a House floor vote would determine whether an impeachment inquiry would be launched against the president if the House decided to proceed with a congressional investigation.















