One dead, one missing in Thai boat accident

One person has died and another remains missing after a boating accident in southern Thailand, police said Sunday.

The tourist boat struck a waterspout and capsized, throwing seven Thai passengers into Ban Laem district's Bangtaboon river in Phetchaburi province on Saturday evening.

Four women and a man were pulled from the waters, sustaining mild injuries, with rescuers searching until midnight for the two other passengers.

On Sunday morning local police said they had recovered the body of a man in his early twenties.

There was no information on the seventh passenger, also believed to be a man in his twenties.

Thailand has a poor health and safety track record on the water. Tourist hotspots have seen serious accidents, such as the deaths of almost 50 Chinese tourists in 2018 after their boat capsized off holiday island Phuket.









