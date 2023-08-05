Cyberattack on hospitals in multiple U.S. states disrupts healthcare services

A cyberattack on hospitals in multiple US states has disrupted healthcare services, forcing some facilities to close and divert ambulances.

The attack, which affected hospitals in California, Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania, targeted computer systems, causing some service rooms to be closed and patients to be diverted to other hospitals.

Cybersecurity teams are working to resolve the issue, but it is unclear when normal operations will resume. In the meantime, patients are being urged to contact their healthcare providers to reschedule appointments or seek care at other facilities.

Prospect Medical Holding, a US-based health center that was affected by the attack, released a statement saying that it took its systems offline to protect them and launched an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts.

"As our research continues, we are working diligently to return to normal operations as soon as possible and are focused on meeting the immediate needs of our patients," the statement said.









