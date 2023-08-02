Fugitive U.S. man fakes his own death to avoid rape charges | Nicholas Rossi can be extradited back to America

Nicholas Rossi, a fugitive facing rape charges in the U.S., can be extradited back to America, as ruled by Sheriff Norman McFadyen following a six-day hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.



The extradition now awaits approval from Scotland's Justice Minister, Angela Constance, after the law chief confirmed there are no barriers to the extradition.



Rossi, who faces rape charges and a sexual assault allegation, is also wanted by the FBI for fraudulently obtaining credit cards using his step-parents' names. Despite claims from his legal team that extradition would violate his human rights, Sheriff McFadyen ruled in favor of the extradition.

During the court proceedings, Rossi attended via a video link, claiming he had a stroke and could not walk. However, medical professionals' evidence contradicted his claims, and the court found him dishonest and manipulative.



He had previously given a bizarre TV interview in the U.S. to prove his inability to walk, but authorities determined that fingerprints and tattoos confirmed his true identity as Nicholas Rossi.



Following the court ruling, the case will be sent to the Scottish Ministers for their final decision on his extradition.









