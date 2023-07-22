Trump pledges to bring death penalty for child traffickers

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would require the death penalty for "anyone caught trafficking children across our border" if he is elected back to the White House next year.

In a campaign video, Trump said that under his leadership, the U.S. did "more than any administration in history to combat human trafficking and to end modern day slavery."

"When I am back in the White House, I will immediately end the Biden border nightmare that traffickers are using to exploit vulnerable women and children," Trump said in the video, vowing also to wage war on cartels.

The former president, who is seeking another term in the 2024 race, said he would put an end to child trafficking "by returning all trafficked children to their families in their home countries without delay," by invoking Title 42, a public health order he introduced during his tenure that allowed officials to turn away migrants on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"I will urge Congress to ensure that anyone caught trafficking children across our border receives the death penalty immediately," he added.