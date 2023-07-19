TRUDEAUS RESPONSE TO MUSLIM PARENTS CONCERNS OVER LBTQ CURRICULUM DRAWS FIRE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was criticized by some for his response to Muslim parents who were protesting LGBTQ curriculum and gender ideology in schools.

In a video posted to TikTok, Trudeau said that there was "an awful lot of misinformation and disinformation out there" about the curriculum, and that it was being "weaponized" by the American right-wing. He also said that there was no evidence of "aggressive teaching or conversion of kids to being LGBT."

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro argued that Trudeau's definition of "right-wing" was anyone who questioned his ideology or had a difference of opinion. She also said that it was "ignorant" of Trudeau to suggest that Muslims in Canada were getting their information about the curriculum from the American right-wing.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said that Trudeau was "complaining" that word about what was being taught in schools had gotten out. He argued that the pendulum had begun swinging back to "common sense" and that people were no longer afraid to say that they "believe in science." He also criticized Trudeau for "elevating trans above boys and girls" and for "throwing anybody under the bus if it helps him politically."

Trudeau's response to the Muslim parents' protests has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have praised him for his defense of LGBTQ rights, while others have criticized him for dismissing the concerns of Muslim parents.








