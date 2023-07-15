Biden accused of commiting ‘crime against humanity’ against black Americans | Biden pushing U.S. toward potential world war: Cornel West

Cornel West, a likely Green Party presidential candidate, has criticized President Biden's record on race issues, calling it a "crime against humanity."



West specifically pointed to Biden's sponsorship of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act in 1994, which he claimed contributed to mass incarceration among minorities.



He also expressed disappointment with Biden's approach to race, accusing him of prioritizing "window dressing" and symbolic representation of black Americans rather than enacting substantive change.



West also echoed Republican concerns regarding the politicization and lack of oversight of federal intelligence agencies. He called for increased accountability and transparency to ensure that these agencies are not weaponized or politicized.



Some political experts view West as a more significant threat to President Biden than Robert Kennedy Jr., given his potential to attract critical votes from swing states as the likely Green Party nominee.



West initially planned to run with the People's Party before switching to the Green Party. This has led to concerns that his candidacy could impact the election outcome, potentially benefiting the GOP frontrunner, Donald Trump.



West, who supported Biden over Trump in 2020, now regards both choices as equally dangerous, with Trump leading the country toward a potential civil war and Biden pushing it toward a potential world war.



He expressed frustration with the Democratic Party, stating that they prefer to maintain the status quo rather than effect meaningful change.







