Pennsylvania man loses life after saving two struggling children in creek

A tragic incident occurred at Nockamixon State Park in Pennsylvania, where a 37-year-old man, Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas, drowned while rescuing two children who were struggling in the waters of Tohickon Creek.



The Bucks County Coroner's Office confirmed that Chicas died from drowning on Thursday evening.

Chicas noticed the children in distress at around 5 p.m. and bravely jumped into the creek to save them. However, he tragically lost his own life in the process.

Upon receiving the report, the Haycock Township Fire Department dispatched around 10 divers to search for Chicas. Two hours later, his body was recovered.







