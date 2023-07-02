Multiple deaths and dozens injured in Baltimore shooting incident

Tragically, a shooting took place in Baltimore, Maryland, in the early hours of Sunday morning, resulting in numerous injuries and multiple fatalities.



The incident occurred during an overnight gathering in the Brooklyn Homes section of South Baltimore, as reported by Fox 45 Baltimore.



Baltimore Police responded to the scene on Gretna Avenue in the 800 block, and both law enforcement officers and medical personnel attended to the situation.



Witnesses recounted hearing a significant number of gunshots, estimating between 20 to 30 shots fired.









