Founding Father John Adams intimate letter to teenage bride sold for $40,000 by auction

An intimate and heartfelt letter written and signed by Founding Father John Adams was recently sold for $40,000 by the auction house Raab Collection. The letter, previously unknown to scholars, was kept in a private family collection for nearly 200 years.



Dated December 14, 1824, the letter was written by Adams, then in his elderly years, to a teenage bride-to-be named Ellen Maria Brackett. Adams expressed his joy for Brackett's forthcoming marriage to the family of Judge Peters and Miss Robinson, whom he held in high regard.



The letter, with Adams' signature showing the struggles of age, was part of a larger leatherbound "friendship album" containing over 50 mementos of the young couple's lives. It is considered the most valuable artifact in the album.



The album was brought to the market and sold to an undisclosed buyer. John Adams, known for his role in the American Revolution and the establishment of constitutional government, was a prolific writer whose letters provide valuable insights into the nation-building process.



Despite his reputation as an intellectual and combative figure, Adams displayed a romantic side, particularly evident in his letters to his wife, Abigail. The discovery of this love letter sheds light on Adams' personal life and perspective.



The letter also includes Adams' impassioned plea to Brackett to remember her roots as she prepared to move to Philadelphia with her future husband.









