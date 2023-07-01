News Americas New Jersey officials issue alert about 'aggressive coyote' following multiple attacks

According to officials in New Jersey, an incident occurred on Friday afternoon involving an attack by a coyote on a man, a 13-year-old girl, and a dog. The specific location of the incident was in the Maplewood area of South Mountain Reservation, near a dog park.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital, and the man's condition is also unknown. The injured dog is receiving treatment from an emergency veterinarian.



As a precautionary measure, the dog park and Crest Drive have been closed, and people visiting the area are urged to exercise caution.



Authorities suspect that the coyote may be rabid since it was traveling alone and reportedly bit another woman, although her condition remains unknown.







