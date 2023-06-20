Netflix crew attacked by sharks while filming documentary in Hawaii

A Netflix team was attacked by sharks while filming footage for the documentary Our Planet II.

The incident occurred while they were filming the maiden flight of an albatross on Laysan, a remote island in Hawaii.

Huw Cordey, producer of the series, told The Sun newspaper that "the original idea was to do an underwater shoot with the tiger sharks waiting in the shallows."

But, while they were in inflatable boats, attacks by two large tiger sharks came. "They looked like something out of Jaws," he said, referring to the Steven Spielberg film.

Toby Nowlan, producer and director of the documentary, described how the encounter went. "A tiger shark pounced on the boat and ripped huge holes in it. The boat burst."

He clarified that the attacks occurred at two different times, an "extremely unusual" behavior.

The tiger shark inhabits most of the world's oceans. It is distinctive for its pattern of dark stripes on the body. This shark is also known for its imposing presence and its reputation as one of the most fearsome predators in the sea.