Tragic Colombia plane crash: Mother sacrifices herself, urges children to leave and seek help

The harrowing story of the four children rescued after spending 40 days in the Amazon jungle continues to unfold. It has been revealed that their mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, was alive for four days after their plane crashed. Despite her deteriorating condition, Magdalena urged her children to leave and find help.

The father of the children, Manuel Ranoque, shared this heartbreaking detail with reporters outside the hospital where the children were being treated. According to him, their eldest daughter, Lesly, recounted how her mother told them to "get out" and save themselves.



Magdalena expressed her belief that their father would take care of them and show them the same love she had shown them.

The children, aged 13, nine, five, and one, were eventually rescued and airlifted out of the jungle. They were taken to a military hospital in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, for medical attention.



Further details have emerged about the children's time in the jungle and their incredible rescue. Rescue worker Nicolas Ordonez Gomes described the moment they found the children.



Lesly, the eldest daughter, ran towards him carrying the youngest sibling in her arms. Lesly immediately expressed her hunger, while one of the boys informed the rescuers that their mother had died. The rescuers provided comfort and reassurance to the children.



Footage of the rescue shows the four siblings appearing emaciated, a result of the weeks they spent surviving in the wilderness.

Magdalena Mucutuy and her children were traveling on a Cessna 206 aircraft on May 1 when the plane experienced engine failure and issued a distress signal.



The bodies of Magdalena, along with the two pilots, were found at the crash site. It seems that the children ventured into the rainforest in search of help.

A massive rescue operation involving soldiers and local residents was launched to find the missing children. Rescuers tracked them down by following signs in the jungle, such as footprints and partially eaten fruit.



The children's knowledge of fruits and survival skills likely contributed to their ability to survive during their ordeal.



Astrid Cáceres, head of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, mentioned that the timing of the incident worked in their favor, as the jungle was in harvest, providing them with accessible fruit to eat.







