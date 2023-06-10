Popocatépetl volcano records 43 exhalations, 1 earthquake, 2 explosions and 3 hours of tremor

The Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico presented intense activity in a 24-hour period, a period in which more than 3 hours of tremors, 1 volcano-tectonic earthquake, 2 explosions, and 43 exhalations were recorded.

These events were accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases and on occasion slight amounts of ash in an east-southeast direction.-

🌋El volcán Popocatépetl presentó una intensa actividad en un periodo de 24 horas, registrando más de 3 horas de tremor, 1 sismo, 2 explosiones y 43 exhalaciones, informó el Cenapred.

According to the report of the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) on Wednesday, June 7, the monitoring systems of the volcano located between the states of Puebla, Morelos and the State of Mexico, detected two minor explosions, an activity that did not represent a risk to nearby populations.

The agency dependent on the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) explained that 187 minutes of tremors were detected, that is, more than three hours of characteristic movements of a volcano due to the passage of magma several kilometers deep.

Tremor is a continuous and rhythmic seismic signal that generally precedes or accompanies volcanic eruptions and is associated with the movement of magma or other magmatic fluids within the volcanic conduit.