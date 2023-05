The United Nations special envoy for Myanmar will step down, a spokesman for the UN chief told AFP Wednesday, after an 18-month tenure in which she was criticised by the junta and its opponents and with the country in turmoil.

"Noeleen Heyzer, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, will conclude her assignment on 12 June," Stephane Dujarric said, without giving a reason for her departure.