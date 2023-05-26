Protesters stage rally in New York City to mark 3rd anniversary of George Floyd’s killing

Protesters held a rally Thursday in New York City to mark the third anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, calling for accountability and police reforms.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, who pinned him to the ground and put his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Floyd's cries of ''I can't breathe'' and his death ignited worldwide protests calling for social justice and an end to police brutality.

A memorial was also held in Harlem honoring his life.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April 2021, while former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao was convicted of manslaughter on May 2.

Two other officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, pleaded guilty to charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter.





