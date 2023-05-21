Popocatépetl: Volcanic alert changes to yellow phase 3

 Contact Us
Published May 21,2023
On the recommendation of Cenapred's scientific advisory committee, the alert level of Popocatépetl volcano is raised to phase 3 yellow.

The yellow color in the volcanic lights represents a warning and phase 3 means intermediate to high activity.

This level does not necessitate evacuation but it does contemplate being prepared for a possible evacuation.