Popocatépetl: Volcanic alert changes to yellow phase 3

On the recommendation of Cenapred's scientific advisory committee, the alert level of Popocatépetl volcano is raised to phase 3 yellow.
The yellow color in the volcanic lights represents a warning and phase 3 means intermediate to high activity.
This level does not necessitate evacuation but it does contemplate being prepared for a possible evacuation.
#ÚltimaHora | el nivel de alerta del #Popocatépetl cambia a Amarillo Fase 3🚦— SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) May 21, 2023
Por recomendación del comité científico asesor de Cenapred, se eleva el nivel de alerta del Popocatépetl a amarillo fase 3.
El cambio en el nivel de alerta aún no contempla evacuaciones de las… pic.twitter.com/81Jo9RHa6v