ESTONIA AND LATVIA TO BUY GERMANYS IRIS-T ANTI-AIRCRAFT SYSTEM

Estonia and Latvia to buy Germany's Iris-T anti-aircraft system

Estonia and Latvia are looking into buying Germany's medium-range Iris-T anti-aircraft missile system, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said in Riga on Sunday after talks with his Latvian counterpart Inara Murniece.

Published May 21,2023

The two Baltic republics intended to initiate joint negotiations with Diehl Defence, the German manufacturer, with a view to signing a contract in the summer, Pevkur said.



If successful, the first systems could be in place in 2025, following construction of the necessary infrastructure and training for the operating troops.



No details on the number of systems or on price were revealed. According to Murniece, the purchase would be the largest defence purchase by Latvia since it broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991, and Pevkur indicated that the system would cost hundreds of millions of euros.



The Baltic republics lack air defences and do not field air forces, relying on fellow NATO members to patrol their airspace close to the borders with Russia and Belarus.



Estonia and Latvia have both considerably increased their defence budgets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.



According to the manufacturers, the medium-range Iris-T SLM is effective against planes, helicopters, cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles.



Each system is made up of a radar unit, a command post and three vehicle-mounted launchers. Its operational range is 40 kilometres and it can reach an altitude of 20 kilometres.



Kaynak: DPA