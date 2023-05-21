EU to send pumps to help Italy tackle severe flooding

Italy is to receive pumping equipment to tackle devastating flooding impacting the north of the country, the European Commission announced on Sunday.



Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, Poland, Germany, France, Bulgaria and Austria agreed to send the assistance after Italy activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.



The mechanism is a platform to coordinate and share emergency resources in the European Union.



"The EU stands in full solidarity with Italy after the recent deadly floods," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said in a statement.



