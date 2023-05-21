Gunmen kill six in Ecuador tourist town: prosecutors, video

A group of gunmen killed six people in an Ecuador tourist town, the prosecutors said on Sunday.
A video was also shared on social media showing the moments of attack.
The attack happened in the town of Montanita on the Pacific coast, the prosecutors' office said on Twitter.
#BREAKING #ECUADOR— LoveWorld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) May 21, 2023
🔴 ECUADOR :#VIDEO MOMENT OF MASSACRE AT A RESTAURANT IN MONTAŇITA, SANTA ELENA PROVINCE!
Several gunmen opened fire on people in the restaurant.
At least 7 people killed, 6 injured.#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #SantaElena #Montañita #Shooting #Tiroteo pic.twitter.com/0LqK6Bwlpd