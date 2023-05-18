8-year-old migrant girl dies in federal U.S. custody in Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the death of an eight-year-old migrant girl in federal custody Wednesday in Harlingen, Texas.

The child and her family were being held in a U.S. Border Patrol station when she experienced a medical emergency, the agency said in a statement. The girl was pronounced dead at a local hospital, it added.

CBP said the agency launched an investigation into the death of the migrant girl.

The news came less than a week after a migrant teenager from Honduras died while in government custody in the state of Florida.

The incident also follows the lifting of Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration policy that empowered the U.S. to swiftly turn away migrants encountered at its border with Mexico.

Title 42, which was enacted by former President Donald Trump in March 2020, expired on May 11.