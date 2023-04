In Colombia, a South American country, 5 people died and 15 were injured as a result of lightning strikes on the football pitch.

According to national media reports, lightning struck an astroturf field in the town of El Tambo in the Cauca administrative region while a group was playing football. 5 people on the field lost their lives. 15 injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Some parts of Colombia experience severe lightning strikes and lightning strikes from time to time.