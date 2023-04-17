UN: At least 185 people killed during fighting in Sudan

At least 185 people have been killed and 1,800 injured in fighting in Sudan, the German United Nations mediator Volker Perthes said via video conference in New York.



In the capital Khartoum, fierce fighting continues on most bridges, around the international airport and the military headquarters, he said. There is also fighting in the Darfur region.



The long-simmering power struggle between the army under the command of ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo escalated over the weekend.



Who has the upper hand on the battlefield remained unclear in view of the confusing situation and contradictory statements by both parties to the conflict.



