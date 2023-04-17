Zelensky says Kiev is preparing for the next Ramstein meeting

Ukraine's leaders are preparing for the next meeting in the so-called Ramstein format, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I have held preparatory talks," Zelensky said in his evening video address, "and we expect solid decisions to be taken that will be commensurate with the prospects on the battlefield."



He also spoke of "quite ambitious prospects, which we intend to approach to the best of our ability".



The monthly meetings of Ukraine's supporters in the so-called Ramstein format, named after the first meeting at the US Ramstein base in Germany, are about military and civilian support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.



After meetings at various locations in the past months, this time it is Ramstein's turn again on April 21.



One of the main topics at the next meeting is likely to be the supply of ammunition to Ukraine. Zelensky spoke about this with the commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces on Monday. Not only the supply was discussed, "but also everything related to production - both by the state and by private companies."



