Macron says 'regrets' found no consensus on France pension reform

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he understood the anger of the French over his widely unpopular pension reform, saying he regretted that no consensus had been found on the change.

In his first comments since signing the reform into law at the weekend, Macron defended the reform as "necessary" and insisted "doing nothing" was not a solution.

But in his address to the nation, the president added he "regretted" no consensus could be found on the reform and understood the "anger" felt by the French.

"Has this reform been accepted? Obviously not. And despite months of consultations, no consensus could be found and I regret it."

Noting the protests that have raged against the reform, he added: "No one, especially not me, can remain deaf to this demand for social justice."

"The answer can be neither in rigidity, nor in extremism," said the president, adding his "door will always be open" to talks with the unions.

Macron said he had tasked his government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to lead 100 days of action "at the service of France".

The prime minister should lay out a roadmap in the next days with the first results to be announced on France's national day on July 14, Macron said.

He promised "major announcements" during May including action against juvenile delinquency and also "reinforcing controls against illegal immigration".