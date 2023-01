2 killed as small plane crashes in Mexico

As a result of the small plane crash in Mexico, 2 people, including a child, were killed and 1 injured.

According to the news in the Mexican press, a small plane with 3 people in the country's Jalisco state crashed into a wooded area.

In the accident, 2 people, including a child, lost their lives and 1 person was injured.

An investigation into the accident was launched.