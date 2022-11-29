Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters demonstrate against Lula across Brazil

Tens of thousands of supporters of Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro held large-scale demonstrations Tuesday against President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.



Nov. 15 marked the anniversary of Brazil's Proclamation of the Republic as Bolsonaro supporters took to the streets across the country.



There were demonstrations held in the capital Brasilia and in cities such as Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Belem.

Demonstrators called for military intervention after failing to recognize Lula's victory in a tight second-round presidential runoff last month.



During the loud demonstrations Tuesday, Bolsonaro supporters donned Brazil's green and yellow soccer jerseys, while some carried flags of Brazil.

In Brasilia, some Bolsonaro supporters headed to army barracks, where demonstrations have been taking place for around two weeks, according to the Brasilia daily Correio Braziliense.



Across Brazil, Bolsonaro demonstrators carried placards denouncing the country's judiciary and communism.



Some banners read "freedom of expression" while some demonstrators chanted "Armed Forces, save Brazil," according to Correio Braziliense.



Bolsonaro loyalists have been pushing for the military to intervene against the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and have continued to claim that the elections in the South American country were stolen.



In Brazil, there is no indication of any irregularity, while overseas, the election results were quickly recognized by various leaders.



Last Wednesday, a report by Brazil's Defense Ministry found no electoral irregularities in a detailed document provided to the country's electoral authorities.



The 63-page report found no specific problems but suggested there could be vulnerabilities in the code.



Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Brazil's chief electoral authority, said the report was in keeping with other agencies' observations that did not find "any fraud or inconsistency in electronic ballot boxes or in the 2022 electoral process."



Bolsonaro lost to Lula in a tight race on Oct. 30. Lula garnered 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 49.1%, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE).



In the aftermath of Lula's win, Bolsonaro supporters demonstrated, many blocking highways across the country and pushing for the military to intervene.



Lula is set to be sworn in as president of Brazil for a third term on Jan. 1, 2023.



