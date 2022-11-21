BRAZILS LULA DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER THROAT OPERATION

Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday was discharged from the hospital following an operation on his throat.

Lula is now recovering following the procedure on his left vocal cord.

The Brazilian leader took to social media to announce that the operation went well.

"Good Morning. Already at home, after a small procedure yesterday. All resolved and well. Good week, everyone," wrote Lula on Twitter.

Medical staff had been tackling Leukoplakia, white patches on Lula's throat which can turn cancerous.

Lula shared a statement from the hospital in Sao Paulo on Twitter which said that the doctors in Sao Paulo had performed a "laryngoscopy", an endoscopy of the larynx which forms part of the throat.

The statement went on to say that there was no "neoplasia" detected, an abnormal growth of cells or tissues following the surgery.

Lula is now expected to remain in Sao Paulo resting and will not be expected to perform any official duties on Monday, according to G1.

Lula was admitted to the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in Sao Paulo On Sunday and discharged on Monday around 7.45 am local time. Lula is set to be sworn in for a third term as president on Jan. 1.





