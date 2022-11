News Americas 4 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Florida Keys

DPA AMERICAS Published November 20,2022

A homemade boat with at least 18 migrants capsized near the Florida Keys Saturday, killing at least four people the US Coast Guard said Sunday via Twitter.



The Coast Guard said nine people have been rescued, some of whom wore life jackets in seas rolling with 30 mph winds. The search continues for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key.



The tweets didn't specifically say the migrants were Cuban, but the Coast Guard tagged the US Embassy in Cuba Twitter account.