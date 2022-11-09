Mehmet Oz loses Senate race in Pennsylvania to Democratic rival John Fetterman

Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has lost to Democratic state Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the Senate race in U.S. midterm elections, according to multiple projections on early Wednesday.

"It's official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. We bet on the people of Pennsylvania - and you didn't let us down And I won't let you down. Thank you," Fetterman wrote on Twitter.

Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the celebrity doctor, known as Dr. Oz, garnered 48.1% of the votes while Fetterman grabbed 49.5%.

The race in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania was one of the most watched races in the country, as Republicans eyed one more Senate seat and paving way for the buildup for the 2024 presidential elections.

This year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as 35 seats in the Senate were contested. Most analysts predicted Republicans will gain control of the House, but the fate of the Senate remains a topic of intense speculation.