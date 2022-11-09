Zelensky: Ukraine working hard to expand grain exports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that the country is working to continue and expand grain exports under the Black Sea grain corridor deal.

Zelensky said in a video message on Telegram that Ukraine will continue to help countries experiencing food crises around the world.

"Together with the advanced and most conscientious states, we will increase aid to those countries and peoples who are particularly suffering from the food crisis," he said.

"We are starting cooperation which can become the basis for guaranteeing food security at a new level. It has long been said that global coordination is needed to save the world's poorest countries from starvation. And we are currently developing such a coordination mechanism. I hope it will be implemented," he added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny -- for grain that had been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to address a global food crisis.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first vessel left Ukraine's port of Odessa on Aug. 1, more than 400 ships carrying 10 million metric tons of agricultural products have departed from Ukraine's ports.